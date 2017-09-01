Fishermen were stunned when they reeled up this extremely rare white lobster

A northeast lobsterman was stunned when he pulled up his pots and found a rare lobster with white and blue shading.

Alex Todd of Maine caught the critter on August 24 and told ABC, “I’ve never seen a white one. This one was translucent with just a hint of blue in it.” He was fishing near Chebeague Island, which is a favorite spot for Maine lobstermen.

The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association posted an image of the crustacean, explaining “A normal lobster gets its color by mixing yellow, blue, and red protein pigments. Through different genetic mutations you can get a blue, yellow, or red (uncooked) lobster.” They believe that the creature might have Leucism, which is a partial loss of pigment.

Todd is a 10th generation fisherman and says that he threw the lobster back after noticing that it was a female and was carrying eggs.