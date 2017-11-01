Five friends on a high school reunion and a mom among the victims of NY terror attack

Investigators have identified a Belgian mother and five Argentinian men as victims in the Oct. 31 New York truck attack.

According to CNN, the five men were friends visiting New York to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation. Argentina’s Ministry of Foreign affairs named them as Hernán Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damián Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernán Ferruchi.

The men had studied together at a polytechnic college in Rosario, Argentina, until they graduated in 1987 and had been planning the trip for over a year, BBC reports. They were part of a group of nine, and sixth friend, Martin Ludovico Marro, was among the injured.





Quiénes eran las cinco víctimas argentinas del ataque terrorista en Nueva York https://t.co/a8mbYkQwiP pic.twitter.com/0VWRVEdq6p — LA NACION (@LANACION) November 1, 2017

Belgian national, Ann-Laure Decadt, 31, was also identified. The mother-of-two was in New York City for a trip with her mother and sisters. Her husband Alexander Naessens spoke of his wife with Belgium’s HLN newspaper, reports Daily Mail.

“She was a wonderful wife and the most beautiful mom of our 2-month and 3-year-old sons,” he said. “The loss is unbearable and cannot be overcome.”

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said that the two children injured when the school bus was hit by the truck were not seriously injured, reports The Guardian.

The other two people killed have not yet been identified.