Florida man accused of choking his girlfriend to death believes his penis will show the jury what really happened

A man accused of killing his girlfriend in his bedroom is now saying it was an accident. Richard Henry Patterson says his girlfriend died when she accidentally choked to death while performing oral sex.

To prove it, Patterson, 65, wants to show the jury his penis.

He is seeking the judge’s permission to do so. Patterson had always admitted that he choked his girlfriend, Francisca Marquinez, 60, on Oct. 28, 2015. But he had never said how.





Patterson’s attorney Ken Padowitz called the incident a variation on “rough sex” and said he seeks to prove that the victim died by accident while having consensual sex.

“Dr. [Ronald] Wright, an expert witness and former Broward County medical examiner, will testify that […] her death is consistent with being accidentally sexually asphyxiated during oral sex,” Padowitz wrote in the motion. “It is material and relevant. The view by the jury is essential for them to fully understand Dr. Wright’s testimony and the defense in this case.”

Wright declined to comment Friday to the Sun Sentinel. He has testified in hundreds of cases, usually for the defense in criminal cases since retiring as Broward’s chief medical examiner, a position he held from 1980 until 1994.

If the judge allows Patterson to show his private part, his lawyer requested it happen outside of public view, with only Broward Circuit Judge Michael Ian Rothschild, lawyers, a bailiff, the jury and the defendant present, according to the motion filed May 1, the Sun Sentinel reported.

No hearing date has been set for the motion. Patterson faces second-degree murder charges, with jury selection scheduled to begin May 15.

The victim’s son is not amused by Patterson’s defense tactic.

“It’s a desperate man trying a desperate tactic,” said Marquinez’s son, Omar Andrade, 41, who lives in New York. “He’s just trying to get off the hook.”

Neighbors of Marquinez told the Sun Sentinel that Marquinez was unhappy in her relationship with Patterson.

“Two days before she died, they were arguing, shouting at each other,” neighbor Eddie Pathik said, translating for his Portuguese-speaking wife. “She was trying to break off the relationship.”

According to the autopsy, Marquinez’s body showed no signs of trauma. But the autopsy also notes that the body was in an early stage of decomposition, making some bruising more difficult to detect. The medical examiner did not reach a definitive cause and manner of death, which Padowitz says is “rare” in a murder case.

As it is, prosecutors only have a case because of text messages Patterson sent to his daughter, that said he “did something bad.” He later told a friend, “I choked her. I choked Francisca.”