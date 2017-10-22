For $100, a vending machine will determine your gnarly new permanent tattoo

Inside a former candy machine at Dallas’ Elm Street Tattoo Parlor is a deal and a gamble: For $100, you can get any tattoo you want. As long as it’s inside the machine — and chosen at random.

The parlor’s “Get What You Get” machine comes with a promise that it’s all good stuff: “All Classic. All Cool. You don’t have to be smart to get a good tattoo.”

That’s backed up by the artists at Elm Street, one of whom told the Dallas Observer that they were “all good ones” like “old-school snakes, devil heads.” They’re a bargain, too. The same tattooer says he’d charge “between $160 and $180 … maybe $250” if they were plain ol’ walk-ins.





Maybe the riskiest part is the refund policy, according to The Berry. The refund policy is that there are no refunds — no one will force a tattoo on you, but they also won’t refund your money.

However, for $20 more, you may spin again. It’s another $40 to spin a third time. After that? Well, maybe you’re not ready yet.