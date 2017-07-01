For the third day in a row, President Trump took on the media in his morning tweetstorm

In the past few days, President Trump has stirred up a battle with MSNBC hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, and on Saturday morning, he returned to that line of attack.

The now-routine morning tweetstorm from Trump called Scarborough “crazy” and Brzezinski “dumb as a rock.” The couple, who are currently on vacation, claimed Friday morning that White House aides told them that the National Enquirer was preparing to run a negative story on them unless they “begged to have the story spiked.”

Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Trump also hit on one of his favorite punching bags, CNN, in a tweet claiming, “CNN has finally been exposed as #FakeNews.”





I am extremely pleased to see that @CNN has finally been exposed as #FakeNews and garbage journalism. It's about time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

CNN has had a particularly tough couple of days. Last week, three staffers resigned over a Russia story. Then a series of hit pieces by conservative videographer James O’Keefe purported to show CNN staffers dismissing the “Russia story.” And their ratings showed the network had a dismal week across the board.

On Wednesday, their star Anderson Cooper pulled in around half as many viewers as Fox and MSNBC.

Trump also claimed that Greta Van Susteren, who was at MSNBC for only six months, was forced out of the network because “she refused to go along w/Trump hate.”

Word is that @Greta Van Susteren was let go by her out of control bosses at @NBC & @Comcast because she refused to go along w/ 'Trump hate!' — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

The attacks earned condemnation from a number of pundits. Legendary journalist and CNN contributor Carl Bernstein, whose Washington Post stories helped dethrone Richard Nixon, declared, “We have never been in a malignant presidency like this before.”