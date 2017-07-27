Ford recalls 117K trucks and SUVs over breakable seat belts

Ford has issued a recall involving almost 117,000 trucks and SUVs.

That’s because the company says the bolts in the seat, seat belt or seat belt buckle may break. If they fracture, the seat or the seat belt could fail in a sudden stop or a crash, the Associated Press reported.

Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries caused by the issue, but customers will be notified. Dealerships will replace the bolts for free.





The 2014 F-Series pickup, 2014 E-Series van, 2014 and 2015 Ford Escape and the 2015 Lincoln MKC SUV are all under this latest recall, the AP reported.