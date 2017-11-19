Menu
death Read this Next

Mom and dad who saw their son die in front of them at a rotating Georgia restaurant have filed a lawsuit
Advertisement

Former NFL stand-out running back Herschel Walker is blaming league commissioner Roger Goodell for allowing protests during the national anthem to become routine occurrences during the 2017 season and potentially beyond.


RELATED: This NFL legend thinks the league needs to install a rule to ban kneeling during national anthem

Walker said that he finds the protests “upsetting” and that they should have been stopped when they started.

“I absolutely think the protests are so upsetting, and I blame the commissioner,” he said, according to the New York Post. “I know people are going to be angry when I say it, but he should have stopped the protests at the very beginning.”

Walker said that if people want to protest they should do so in Washington, D.C.

“Our flag is very special, and black lives matter, but what we should do is go to Washington after the season and protest there instead. We have young men and women fighting for the flag. And we have to respect the White House,” he added.

RELATED: This former NFL player opened up about overcoming bullying to become a huge star

It’s not the first time Walker has taken a strong stance on recent NFL displays.

Previously, Walker told TMZ that the NFL should make a rule that says players can only protest while “off the job.”

“I do, I think it means making a league-wide rule that if you want to protest, protest off the job. One of the things I want to say about the protests, where was everyone before the season started?” he asked. “I didn’t see anyone protesting in front of the White House, protesting in front of Congress or protesting in front of police officers. Why did we wait until football season started to start this again?”

Notably, Herschel Walker played in the USFL before he played in the NFL.  The New Jersey Generals were owned by Donald Trump.

Former NFL star put his foot down on the national anthem protests and knew exactly who to blame AP Photo/Dave Pickoff, File
Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Boy genius Anson Wong turns an egg into a bouncy ball in kid-friendly science experiment

Boy genius Anson Wong turns an egg into a bouncy ball in kid-friendly science experiment

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow

Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

The truth about human beings eating eight spiders a year while sleeping emerges

The truth about human beings eating eight spiders a year while sleeping emerges

Stories You Might Like

Roy Moore is embroiled in a national scandal, but his fundraising numbers are sky high
Rare News

Roy Moore is embroiled in a national scandal, but his fundraising numbers are sky high

,
Mom and dad who saw their son die in front of them at a rotating Georgia restaurant have filed a lawsuit
Rare News

Mom and dad who saw their son die in front of them at a rotating Georgia restaurant have filed a lawsuit

A plastic surgery procedure gone horribly wrong hurt a woman so badly she’ll never walk again
Rare News

A plastic surgery procedure gone horribly wrong hurt a woman so badly she’ll never walk again

“We are not a soft target”: Florida church sign is letting everyone know it’s not a “gun-free zone”
Rare News

“We are not a soft target”: Florida church sign is letting everyone know it’s not a “gun-free zone”

Advertisement