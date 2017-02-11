Former Obama adviser is stunned at current conditions in White House: “It’s like the ‘Hunger Games'”

A former top adviser to Barack Obama is stunned at the current conditions in President Trump’s White House.

During an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Dan Pfeiffer was asked about the many issues and “alternative facts” surrounding Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump. He replied that “When you make those mistakes, she undermines her credibility. Every time I turn on my phone, I see Kellyanne Conway is trending, and it’s never for a good reason. So, it’s hurting what she does best for the president when she’s advocating for the president.”

Later Burnett brought up the leaks coming out of the White House and the obvious factions within the staff. Pfeiffer shared that he’s never seen anything like what’s currently going on at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, saying, “Look, I’ve been in Washington a long time, I’ve watched a lot of White Houses, I’ve never seen anything like what’s happening here.”





He continued, “There are clearly factions, I don’t know who’s in what faction, but the things that White House officials are saying to other White House officials on background to reporters is mind boggling.”

Pfeiffer didn’t stop there, though, adding, “Every day you read another story about someone in the White House trashing Sean Spicer, saying that Trump doesn’t support him, doesn’t like him, that Reince Priebus is out of favor because he supported Sean Spicer. In White Houses, presidents get mad at staffers, staffers get mad at each other, but you don’t read it in the paper in a minute by minute basis. It appears to people on the outside like it is pure chaos. It’s like ‘Hunger Games’ or ‘Game of Thrones’ in there.”

Watch Pfeiffer’s full interview above.