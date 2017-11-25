An adviser to former President Barack Obama slammed President Donald Trump, saying that he has done “far more” to disrespect our country and our flag than any NFL football players who protest the national anthem.
In a tweet Friday, former national security adviser Ben Rhodes wrote, “Trump has done far more to disrespect our country and our flag than any football player, including these constant attacks on black athletes.”
Rhodes’s tweet was in response to President Trump’s tweet where he blasted NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, saying that he’s “lost control of the hemorrhaging league.”
“Can you believe that the disrespect for our Country, our Flag, our Anthem continues without penalty to the players. The Commissioner has lost control of the hemorrhaging league. Players are the boss!” Trump tweeted early Friday morning.
President Trump has repeatedly blasted the NFL for not implementing a rule that would require players to stand for the national anthem or be fired if they didn’t.
NFL owners and players met in New York City last month to discuss players protesting police brutality and social injustice. The meeting did not result in a rule change, though. The current policy states that players “should” stand for the anthem but doesn’t state that they “must” stand for the anthem.
After the meeting, the NFL and the players’ union issued a joint statement, which read:
Today owners and players had a productive meeting focused on how we can work together to promote positive social change and address inequality in our communities. NFL executives and owners joined NFLPA executives and player leaders to review and discuss plans to utilize our platform to promote equality and effectuate positive change. We agreed that these are common issues and pledged to meet again to continue this work together.
