An adviser to former President Barack Obama slammed President Donald Trump, saying that he has done “far more” to disrespect our country and our flag than any NFL football players who protest the national anthem.





In a tweet Friday, former national security adviser Ben Rhodes wrote, “Trump has done far more to disrespect our country and our flag than any football player, including these constant attacks on black athletes.”

Trump has done far more to disrespect our country and our flag than any football player, including these constant attacks on black athletes. https://t.co/65NInQNWzL — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 24, 2017

Rhodes’s tweet was in response to President Trump’s tweet where he blasted NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, saying that he’s “lost control of the hemorrhaging league.”

