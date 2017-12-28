Menu
A confederate statue that's been stirring controversy just got a bizarre makeover
Former President Barack Obama was named most Gallup Poll’s most admired man for the 10th year in a row, edging out current President Donald Trump by a surprisingly small margin.


According to the poll, Obama was voted the most admired man by 17 percent of Americans, while Trump was voted most admired by 14 percent of those polled.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton topped the list of most admired women and former first lady Michelle Obama came in a close second – Clinton took 9 percent of the votes while Obama took 7 percent of the votes.

Former President Obama has topped Gallup’s list of most admired men for the past 10 years. He won the title the year he was elected president, each year he was in the White House, and now for his first post-White House year. The only man who has won the title more times than Obama is the late President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who won the title 12 times.

Clinton has held the title of most admired woman for the past 16 years and has won the title a total of 22 times in her lifetime.

“But the likelihood that she will continue to hold that honor in future years seems less certain, with her popularity at a nadir and the percentage naming her as most-admired the lowest in 15 years,” Gallup said, according to Politico. “She managed to win this year because she remains arguably more prominent than other contenders. However, retaining that stature may be more challenging in coming years with her political career likely over.”

Gallup also said that former President Obama, like Clinton, may “may fade in prominence the longer he is out office.” Former presidents often make it into the top 10 but rarely ever win the title – 58 out of the last 71 most admired polls conducted placed the incumbent president at the top of the list.

Former President Barack Obama won this title for the 10th year in a row (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Elizabeth Vale About the author:
Elizabeth Vale is a contributor for Rare.
