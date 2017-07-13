Former President Jimmy Carter collapsed while helping build a Habitat for Humanity home

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter collapsed at a Habitat for Humanity build in Canada Thursday.
The 92-year-old received medical attention for dehydration at the scene, according to the CBC.
The Canadian news organization reported that firefighters and paramedics rushed to him, and an ambulance was brought in.
Carter was taken to the hospital as a precaution but has since told organizers he is feeling fine, the CBC reported.
“He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building,” a spokesperson told media.