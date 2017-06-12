Former President Jimmy Carter surprised everyone on a flight to Washington, D.C., with this kind gesture

“What a pleasure,” Sheffield said. “Thank you.”

Sheffield was on his way to Washington, D.C. last week, when the former president boarded the flight at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport and shook the hand of every passenger on board.

RELATED: A relaxed, tie-less Obama showed up in New York City, and people couldn’t handle it

“It’s hard to put into words what a nice reprieve from the current political theater this moment was,” Sheffield said.

Carter made his way through the flight chatting and shaking hands with fellow flyers.





Sheffield said it was apparent how much the former president genuinely loves people.

Jimmy Carter is on my plane to DC from ATL and just shook every hand of every passenger. #swoon #atl #delta pic.twitter.com/y6otolbhPj — JamesParkerSheffield (@JayShef) June 8, 2017

RELATED: Tom Hanks let us in on what really happened during his vacation with the Obamas

“His enthusiasm was authentic and humble, in a way that made things feel less heavy for a moment,” Sheffield said.

Sheffield shared the moment on Twitter, tweeting a video which has been re-tweeted thousands of times.