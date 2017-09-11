Former President Obama commemorates 16th anniversary of 9/11 with a moving statement

Former President Barack Obama marked the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with a statement honoring the victims.

“We remember everyone we lost on 9/11 and honor all who defend our country and our ideals. No act of terror will ever change who we are,” the former president wrote in a tweet Monday.

We remember everyone we lost on 9/11 and honor all who defend our country and our ideals. No act of terror will ever change who we are. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 11, 2017

RELATED: Here’s How Chicago is remembering the tragedy of 9/11

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump also commemorated the anniversary with a moment of silence on the White House’s South Lawn at 8:46 a.m. EST, timed to match when the first plane hit the World Trade Center in New York City.





Mr. and Mrs. Trump later head to the Pentagon, where the president made remarks honoring the victims of the attack in Washington, D.C.

During his statement, President Trump vowed to go after extremist groups that threaten America.

“The terrorists who attacked us thought they could incite fear and weaken our spirit,” Trump said. “But America cannot be intimidated, and those who try will soon join the list of vanquished enemies who dared to test our mettle.”