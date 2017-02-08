Former President Obama donated over $1 million to charity during his time in the White House

During his eight years as president of the United States, Barack Obama donated approximately $1.1 million to charity, with more than 50 percent of that going to charities benefiting children.

According to Forbes, an analysis of his tax returns from 2009 to 2015 revealed that the Obamas earned $10.8 million. His charitable giving equaled just over 10 percent of his gross earnings.

So where exactly did all of his charitable donations go?

The largest recipient of his charitable giving was, by far, the Fisher House Foundation, a charity that benefits veterans’ families, which received $392,000. The amount donated to The Fisher House came from his post-tax earnings from his book, “Of Thee I Sing.”





Another $190,000 went to other charities that focused on children, including The Boys and Girls Club, Mosaic Youth Theater of Detroit, the Christopher House, the Midtown Education Foundation and two other charities in Illinois that helped combat children’s hunger.

The rest of the approximately $518,000 that he donated were dispersed to charities that focused on homelessness and housing, African-American causes, veterans, disaster relief, disease and other non-specified issues.

As a comparison, George W. Bush also donated more than 10 percent of his income to charity during his years in the White House. However, current President Donald Trump, who has refused to release his tax returns, has only one verifiable personal donation of less than $10,000 from 2009 to May 2016, when he, under heavy media scrutiny, gave the $1 million he had pledged four months earlier to a veterans group.

The donations listed on Obama’s tax return do not include the $1.4 million he directed the Nobel Committee to give to charities on his behalf after winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009. Once again, the largest recipient of those donations was the Fisher House Foundation, which received $250,000.