Former President Obama shows up for jury duty in Chicago

Former President Barack Obama showed up for jury duty at a Chicago courthouse Wednesday but was dismissed before noon.

The former president was part of a pool that wasn’t called, Chief Judge Tim Evans, who presides in Cook County, said during a press conference after Obama left.

“The public allowed him to come in and to do his duty. I thought, for example, he would be reticent about greeting them. He came in and greeted the prospective jurors on both sides of the panels. We had about 220 people here. He took time to greet people on both sides,” Judge Evans said, according to CNN.





After a while, fellow potential jurors begin to see Obama as approachable and tried to talk to him.

“He discovered that some knew they might have a chance to meet him and they brought books for him to sign,” the judge told reporters. “I saw him pause for a moment and I thought his Secret Service panel may not permit him to do that, but he said that he wanted to sign their books and he did sign.”

The former president was, once again, against taking selfies.

“He said, ‘Well you can take a shot, but no selfies.’ He thought that would delay him,” Judge Evans said.

Evans continued that the former president was “willing to go through everything everyone else was willing to go through.”

Obama was called to jury duty in Cook County, Illinois, where he maintains a resident although he primarily resides in Washington, D.C., so that his youngest daughter, Sasha, can attend school at the Sidwell Friends private school.

Last month, it was reported that Obama had been summoned to jury duty and that he intended to show up. However, the fact that the former president wasn’t chosen was not surprising because, as The Hill noted last month, the former president was “unlikely to be selected.”