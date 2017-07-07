Four teenage lovebirds were arrested for getting it on at one of the classiest beaches in America

Four teenagers with nothing but bright futures ahead of them met with a healthy dose of shame Tuesday afternoon when they were arrested for having sex on a Cape Cod beach while a crowd cheered them on. According to the Cape Cod Times, the four were Julianna Murphy, of Penfield, New York; Stephen Cerrone, of Quechee, Vermont; Lukas Kaminski, of Hopkinton, Massachusetts and Molly Hines of Penfield, New York. All of them were 19 except 18-year-old Hines.

4 people just got dragged out of the water for having sex at #MayflowerBeach. Talk about fireworks @stoolpresidente @FeitsBarstool pic.twitter.com/ZZzAArFJ8n — OnYoGirlsAgendaRenda (@RendPiece) July 4, 2017

When they appeared Wednesday in court, the college students were surrounded by adults who helped shield their faces from the camera. They were all charged with disorderly conduct. The Cape Cod Times reports that around 1:30 p.m. a Detective Matthew Turner of the Dennis Police Department was told that several people were having sex in the water. When he arrived, he saw the group 100 feet from shore. On shore, a crowd had gathered, and people were cheering them on. One of those in the water was a 17-year-old boy, whose name is unreleased as he is a minor. Kaminski was not in the water with the others but was arrested after he refused officers orders for him to leave the area.





The officer yelled at them to get out, and a lifeguard entered the water and told them to leave. However, they refused both demands. When a second lifeguard entered, they came ashore. Turner wrote in the arrest report that when they were on the land, they were “yelling and crying for Turner to let them go.” The arraignment for the youths has been postponed until January. They are reportedly expected to try to enter the “youthful diversion program,” which allows first-time offenders not to be prosecuted in exchange for community service. Cape Cod is one of the wealthier beaches in New England. It was made famous as a summer home for the Kennedys who kept a house on the island.