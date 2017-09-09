Fox News confirms our worst fears about the death of Eric Bolling’s 19-year-old son, Eric Jr.

Tragic news broke Saturday that Eric Bolling, formerly of Fox News, had lost his only son, Eric Chase Bolling Jr., at the age of 19.

Fox News has confirmed the reports this afternoon in a statement obtained by Rare reporter Alex Thomas.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling’s son. Eric Chase was a wonderful young man, and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family,” a Fox News spokesperson said in an email.

Eric Chase Jr. pre-prom. My guy is growing up. A post shared by Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) on Mar 6, 2015 at 2:23pm PST

Friends and colleagues share condolences after the death of Eric Chase Bolling Jr.

Soon after the incredibly sad news broke Saturday, many of Bolling’s former colleagues such as Sean Hannity and Geraldo Rivera, as well as CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Don Lemon, offered condolences.

Fox News host Sean Hannity said, ” To my dear friend, please know we all love you, will be here for you and your family.”

Political consultant Harlan Z. Hill said, “Horrific. Everyone pray for @EricBolling and his family. Eric is a good man and this is all so heartbreaking.”

Geraldo Rivera also shared his condolences, writing, “Gu[t]-wrenching news about #EricBolling 19-year-old only son Eric. Erica and I weep for the Bolling family This is horrible our condolences.”

The news of Bolling Jr.’s death comes one day after Fox News announced that they were parting ways with his father.