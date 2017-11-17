Gene Simmons, the legendary frontman of the band Kiss, was a frequent contributor on Fox News and Fox Business Network shows. But now, the long-haired singer and conservative pundit is out, banned from the network for life because of his lewd behavior, the Daily Beast reported.





The site reported that Simmons “rudely insulted female Fox staffers, taunted them and exposed his chest, and otherwise behaved like the ‘demon’ character he plays onstage.”

Fox plastered Simmons’ photograph Wednesday at the security entrance of the company’s Manhattan headquarters accompanied by a “do-not-admit” advisory.

The network had Simmons in the studio Wednesday as a guest on “Fox & Friends” as well as “Mornings with Maria” on Fox Business Network to promote his new book, “On Power.”

Host Maria Bartiromo asked Simmons for his views on the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal.

“The lunatics have taken over the insane asylum when respected business entities such as yourself ask guys that like to stick their tongues out what I think of Harvey Weinstein,” Simmons said. “OK, I’m a powerful and attractive man, and what I’m about to say is deadly serious: Men are jackasses. From the time we’re young we have testosterone. I’m not validating it or defending it.”

Not long after the interview, Simmons decided to demonstrate exactly what he meant when he crashed a Fox staff meeting rather than go into the room where he was supposed to do an interview with FoxNews.com’s entertainment section, a source told the Daily Beast.

He screamed, “Hey chicks, sue me!” and then Simmons pulled open his red velvet shirt “to reveal his chest and belly, according to the source,” the Daily Beast reported.

Then Simmons starting telling Michael Jackson pedophilia jokes and thumped his book on the head of two employees while making jeering comments about their comparative intelligence, suggesting their heads were hollow.

Simmons’ outburst was reported to a supervisor and to human resources executive Kevin Lord. The move was then made to ban Simmons from Fox News and Fox Business Network programs.

As for that interview with FoxNews.com to promote his book, Simmons completed it, but it will not see the light of day, the Daily Beast reported.

Simmons did not respond to a request for comment from the site.