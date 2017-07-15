Fox News host goes off script on Trump administration: “Why is it lie after lie after lie?”

Fox News host Shepard Smith couldn’t hold back his blunt assessment of the Trump administration after he found out that even more people attended a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Kremlin-linked lawyer than was previously known.

During a discussion with Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, Smith interrupted his colleague to inform him that another bit of information about Trump Jr.’s meeting had just come in about a “new,” “mystery” person who was also at the meeting.

It was after this new information came in that Smith went off, seemingly unable to hold back his criticism.





Shep Smith: "The deception, Chris, is mind-boggling…why are we getting told all these lies?" Chris Wallace: "I don't know what to say" pic.twitter.com/DQKOAC8a2o — Leanne Naramore (@LeanneNaramore) July 14, 2017

“We’re still not clean on this, Chris. If there’s nothing there — and that’s what they tell us,” he said. “They tell us there’s nothing to this and nothing came of it, there’s a nothing-burger, it wasn’t even memorable, didn’t write it down, didn’t tell you about it, because it wasn’t anything, so I didn’t even remember it — with a Russian interpreter in the room at Trump Tower?”

He continued: “If all of that, why all these lies? Why is it lie after lie after lie? If you clean, come on clean, you know? My grandmother used to say when first we practice to — Oh, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive. The deception, Chris, is mind-boggling.”

Smith also seemed shocked that people still believed that the media was simply making up these allegations, saying, “There are still people who are out there who believe we’re making it up. And, one day, they’re gonna realize we’re not and look around and go, Where are we, and why are we getting told all these lies?”

This isn’t the first time that Smith has gone off on President Donald Trump and his administration during one of his broadcasts. Earlier this year, he, again, called out the Trump administration for lying about their interaction with Russia.

“There’s been lying about who you talk to, and by lots of people and almost inevitably and invariably,” he said at the time. “They were lying about talking to the Russians, about something. It’s too much lying and too much Russia and too much smoke. And now they’re investigating.”