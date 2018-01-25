Fox News’ Sean Hannity claimed exclusive breaking news Wednesday night, reporting that the Justice Department had started to recover some of the missing texts between two FBI agents involved in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.





The texts were between agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page over a five-month period from Dec. 14, 2016, to May 17, 2017, and have fueled the GOP to cast further doubt on the integrity of the FBI. Mueller removed Strzok from the Russia investigation over the summer.

Federal law enforcement officials have told Congressional committees that a technical glitch caused the disappearance of the texts. They say the same glitch affected thousands of FBI cellphones during those five months. Hannity said his sources at the Department of Justice told him they have begun to recover some of the texts from that time period; however, what those texts said has not been released.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions earlier this week vowed to investigate the text messages.

“We will leave no stone unturned to confirm with certainty why these text messages are not now available to be produced and will use every technology available to determine whether the missing messages are recoverable from another source,” Sessions said in a statement. “If we are successful, we will update the congressional committees immediately.”

Hannity described the report that texts are beginning to be recovered as “a game-changing development.”

He went on to say, “You can’t make this up in a spy novel,” and he continued to hammer on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and the actions of former FBI Director James Comey, calling the situation “one giant incestuous circle of corruption.”

Although the nature of the texts is not known, Hannity went on to speculate that they may show a “massive … abuse of power at the top levels of government.”

Hannity also said that President Trump called Mueller’s bluff when he said he would agree to answer Mueller’s questions under oath.