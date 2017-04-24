Fox News’ second-biggest star, Sean Hannity strongly denies this latest sexual harassment claim

A woman with a history of making allegations against Fox News stalwart Sean Hannity is back. Debbie Schlussel, a former contributor and guest on Hannity’s show, accused the network star of sexual harassment; a charge that Hannity quickly swatted away as being “100 percent false.”

In the aftermath of Bill O’Reilly’s departure from Fox News following multiple sexual harassment lawsuits, Schlussel made her claim Friday on Tulsa, Okla., talk radio program the “Pat Campbell Show.” She said Hannity stopped having her as a guest on his show after she declined repeated invitations to join him in his hotel room while both were in Detroit, according to LawNewz.com.





Schlussel did not provide an exact date for her claim, but it didn’t stop her accusation from gaining traction on the internet.

“He tried to get me to go back to the hotel after the show after he and his executive producer Bill Shine treated me horribly,” Schlussel said on the radio show. “I got a really weird feeling about the whole thing.”

Following the radio interview, Schlussel tweeted:

Hannity also got mad at me when I briefly became a redhead and wasn't blonde and argued w me saying my pants size was 4, which was creepy https://t.co/GkAiaGslRf — Debbie Schlussel (@DebbieSchlussel) April 21, 2017

Hannity provided a lengthy statement denying the accusation to LawNewz.com:

“LET ME BE CLEAR THE COMMENTS ABOUT ME ON A RADIO SHOW THIS WEEK by this individual ARE 100% false and a complete fabrication. This individual is a serial harasser who has been lying about me for well over a decade. The individual has a history of making provably false statements against me in an effort to slander, smear and besmirch my reputation. The individual has not just slandered me over the years but many people who this individual disagrees with. This individual desperately seeks attention by any means necessary, including making unfounded personal attacks and using indefensible and outrageous political rhetoric. My patience with this individual is over. I have retained a team of some of the finest and toughest lawyers in the country who are now in the process of laying out the legal course of action we will be taking against this individual. In this fiercely divided and vindictive political climate I will no longer allow slander and lies about me to go unchallenged, as I see a coordinated effort afoot to now silence those with conservative views. I will fight every single lie about me by all legal means available to me as an American.”