Fox Sports host Katie Nolan blasts Sean Hannity as a “f*****g moron” and the Fox News star fires back

It doesn’t matter much to Fox Sports host Katie Nolan that Fox News host Sean Hannity works for the same parent company, 21st Century Fox. He’s fair game for criticism.

As Hannity was engaged in one Twitter war against the New York Times, which ran a story about how often Hannity talks to and gives advice to President Donald Trump, he received incoming unfriendly Twitter fire from Nolan, the host of “Garbage Time” on Fox Sports 1.

Nolan called Hannity a “literal fucking moron.” And Hannity wasn’t pleased.

@seanhannity @nytimes To say your convos are private, sure. But to suggest if something leaked that you were SURVEILLED? That's next-level self-importance — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) April 22, 2017

The feud spilled into Sunday with Nolan retweeting disparaging tweets sent by Hannity supporters. Hannity also directly tweeted at Nolan. He suggested that Nolan’s career in the sports world might not last long if she continued to tweet bad words.

Katie if you are going to try politics, you have to do research. Google Hannity Surveillance & Unmasking reports. Then attack me! Best Sean https://t.co/DkeQSLTiJY — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 23, 2017

That's so nice of you. And how long do you think this "career" in the sports world will last if you keep tweeting like this? Good luck Sean https://t.co/DjG2flq2A1 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 23, 2017

Nolan did send a tweet to Hannity apologizing for her use of naughty language — but added a little tweak that didn’t escape Hannity.

@seanhannity I apologize for cursing, dad. I just think you knowingly deceive people for your own benefit and that makes me angry. Good luck Katie — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) April 23, 2017

Katie, Dad? Really. Ouch!! No need at all to apologize, I have ZERO problem with you being real. Best of luck always. Sean https://t.co/R1fOEwHGYC — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 23, 2017

Hannity then got some tweets asking if he was threatening Nolan’s career. Hannity responded that he’s all for free speech, and that he has no intention of reporting the young Fox Sports host to the company’s human resources department.