Frank Sinatra’s daughter Nancy called for the death of 5,000,000 Americans by firing squad

When tragedies like the one that happened in Las Vegas on Sunday night happen, one would hope that bringing people together would be priority number one, but Nancy Sinatra, the eldest daughter of singer Frank Sinatra, tweeted and deleted on Thursday that the “murderous members of the NRA should face a firing squad.”
Needless to say, the tweet was not received well on social media, and even Donald Trump Jr. commented about it on Twitter.
Washington Free Beacon reporter Alex Griswold documented Sinatra’s response to people on social media.
Still others pointed out an obvious problem.
NRA executive director Chris Cox, for his part, announced Thursday that he would be doing an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to address the “bump stock” used by mass murderer Stephen Paddock.