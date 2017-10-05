Frank Sinatra’s daughter Nancy called for the death of 5,000,000 Americans by firing squad

When tragedies like the one that happened in Las Vegas on Sunday night happen, one would hope that bringing people together would be priority number one, but Nancy Sinatra, the eldest daughter of singer Frank Sinatra, tweeted and deleted on Thursday that the “murderous members of the NRA should face a firing squad.”

Needless to say, the tweet was not received well on social media, and even Donald Trump Jr. commented about it on Twitter.

So she only wants 5,000,000 of 50,000,000 dead???

Left wing media: Nancy Sinatra saves millions of lives. https://t.co/tqaI7DC0It — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 5, 2017

oh okay, Sinatra doesn't want to execute every gun owner, just those in the NRA, no biggy pic.twitter.com/IJqr6cuvcM — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 5, 2017

Note that when someone asked Sinatra why she supported killing all 5 million NRA members, she didn't challenge their interpretation. pic.twitter.com/P7bctJYOH8 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 5, 2017

Still others pointed out an obvious problem.

Interesting that Nancy Sinatra is against guns but wants people with a different opinion executed by firing squad = guns. — Bill Spruce (@IED_News) October 5, 2017

NRA executive director Chris Cox, for his part, announced Thursday that he would be doing an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to address the “bump stock” used by mass murderer Stephen Paddock.