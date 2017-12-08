Menu
Intruders jumped an 85-year-old man in his own house, and but he was ready to defend himself
The next time this insane “bodybuilder” reaches for a weight, it might be his last.

Kirill Tereshin, 21, of Pyatigorsk, Russia, made headlines when footage of his massively swollen biceps spread across the web, but according to doctors, he may not have them for much longer.


Doctors warned the ex-soldier that his regular injections of a chemical called synthol are putting him at risk being paralyzed or having his arms amputated.

According to the Daily Mail, synthol is made up of 85 percent oil, 7.5 percent lidocaine and 7.5 percent alcohol. Tereshin — popularly known as “Russian Popeye” for obvious reasons — says he mixes his injections with olive oil, lidocaine and benzyl alcohol.

The unabashed Tereshin has no plans of slowing down his risky usage — at least, until his biceps measure 27 inches. With one and a half gallons of the unstable injections under his skin so far, his strained muscles measure in at 24 inches.

According to Professor Evgeny Lilin, a Russian doctor, he risks “abscesses” developing and “then inflammation, and he [will be at risk of] a stroke.”

Even if the 21-year-old stopped today, the chemicals “will remain in his muscles for the next five to seven years,” said Dr. Lilin.

According to the Daily Mail, Tereshin plans to use his freakish muscles to make him famous — seemingly more than he is now. He is reportedly considering becoming an adult film star.

“I would like to get more than one million subscribers on Instagram and to stop working,” he said. “I love to be recognizable.”

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
