Frightening video shows a tourist boat with 150 people on it suddenly sinking, and many people are missing

Update: the death toll has risen to nine.

—

Video has emerged Sunday of a Colombian tourist boat with at least 150 people aboard capsizing and sinking in the Guatape reservoir in Bogota.

So far we know that three people are confirmed dead, while at least 30 others are missing.

Naufraga embarcación con más de 150 personas en represa de Guatapé (Antioquia) https://t.co/Dv4JcXXkiH pic.twitter.com/jFuhS8QNMO — RCN Radio (@rcnradio) June 25, 2017

The multi-story tourist ferry packed with about 150 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin on Sunday.

RELATED: This guy drove down the road, apparently clueless that his boat was on fire





A major rescue effort involving Colombia’s air force and firefighters from nearby cities was looking for survivors at the Guatape reservoir where the accident took place. Medellin’s mayor appealed to motorists to stay off roads to facilitate the arrival of rescuers, ambulances and first responders.

Boat carrying 150 tourists sinks leaving 3 dead and 30 missing in #Columbia #guatapé #antoquia pic.twitter.com/tBhfxVXcpe — Bint Abu Banned 🍁 (@itsmenanice) June 25, 2017

“The most important thing right now is to save lives,” said Mayor Federico Gutierrez.

Gen. Jorge Nieto, the head of Colombia’s police, said three people had died and approximately 30 people were missing. Another 24 were being treated for injuries at a local hospital.

It’s unclear what caused the boat to sink but survivors told local media that it appeared to be overloaded and none of the passengers on board were wearing life vests.

Daniel Giraldo, owner of an Italian restaurant in Guatape, said he went to the bay after hearing the sound of ambulances. When he got to the shore people told him the ship had gone under.

“It sank in a matter of four minutes,” he said.

RELATED: Beachgoers were stunned when a 32-foot boat went ashore at full speed, but here’s the weirdest part

Next he went to the hospital where he said he saw a baby girl in a wet dress who had been saved but whose mother he was told is missing.

Authorities were at a loss to say exactly how many people were on the boat and asked passengers or their loved ones to report to a rescue center hastily set up along the shore.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.