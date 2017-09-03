Georgia teacher kicks students out for wearing MAGA shirts and pushes her own opinion

Editor’s note: video being shared by the Daily Caller, as obtained by the website Turning Point USA, purports to show the classroom incident. The teacher can be heard saying the “Make America Great Again” shirt is no different from wearing a swastika.

INSANE!! High school teacher calls Trump shirt a "swastika" and makes him take it off in class! How is this ok!?! RT!!! pic.twitter.com/i9281Hegxg — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 2, 2017

Channel 2 Action News has learned a high school teacher in Cherokee County, Ga., recently expelled two students from her class for wearing T-shirts supportive of President Donald Trump.

The incident happened on Thursday in a math class at River Ridge High School.

“Her actions were wrong, as the ‘Make America Great Again’ shirts worn by the students are not a violation of our School District dress code,” a statement from the Cherokee County School District read.





The school district told Channel 2 Action News the teacher “additionally, and inappropriately, shared her personal opinion about the campaign slogan during class.”

Chief communications officer Barbara P. Jacoby said the school’s principal met with and apologized to the students who were the class, in addition to their families.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower said he is deeply sorry that this incident happened in one of their schools and that “it does not reflect [his] expectation that all students be treated equally and respectfully by [school] employees.”

The school has not released any disciplinary action taken against the teacher at this time; however, it says that no students will face disciplinary action.

RELATED: A kid told not to wear his “Make America Great Again” hat to school got an awesome surprise the next day

RELATED: Donald Trump’s biggest littlest fan got the response of a lifetime to a letter he sent the president