Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera is disappointed in President Donald Trump’s latest reported comments and thinks he needs to “apologize” for calling Haiti and African nations “sh*thole” countries.





During a bipartisan meeting with lawmakers earlier this week, President Trump reportedly asked, “Why do we want all these people from ‘shithole countries’ coming here?” He later added that we should aim to admit more people from countries like Norway.

His vulgar comments were roundly condemned in the media, but according to CNN, “staffers predict the comment would resonate with Trump’s base.”

One Trump friend and supporter that the president’s comment didn’t resonate with was Rivera. On Saturday, the “Geraldo at Large” host shared his disappointment on Twitter, writing, “ @ realDonaldTrump last week I told you on phone that I love you like a brother. In that spirit I ask you to apologize for your unfortunate remarks. I’m in hospital getting back surgery My skilled compassionate nurse is from # Kenya She told me how you’d hurt her family’s feelings.”

He also later added that the Trump administration needed to work on being more “inclusive” to reflect that nation President Trump leads.

“Take this opportunity @ realDonaldTrump to reach out and make your Administration more inclusive; make it reflect the wonderful mosaic that comprises the nation you are privileged to lead,” he tweeted.

President Trump, for his part, denied that he made the “sh*thole” comments, saying instead that he used “tough” language in the meeting.

President Trump also tweeted that he didn’t, as some people claimed, say he wanted to take Haitians “out” of the country.

“Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said ‘take them out.’ Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust!” Trump tweeted Friday.

