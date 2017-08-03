Get ready, Apple fans — the iPhone 8 will be here in September

Apple latest iPhone, the iPhone 8, will be released in September 2017.

The company’s tenth anniversary smartphone will look very different from its predecessors. Rumor has it, Apple even plans to change its name.

Another possible upgrade to the new phone, which may be called iPhone X or iPhone Edition, is something called “Face ID.” TechRadar reports Face ID may replace fingerprint sensors as another way to unlock a phone.

The latest iPhone could possibly feature a vertically-oriented dual-camera lens, wireless charging capability, and an all-screen design, per TechRadar.





What’s the downside? It’ll likely cost about $100 more than older model iPhones.