Girl takes to Twitter to criticize “KKK” sign at baseball game, but there’s one big problem with her outrage

A young lady at a baseball game became the time-honored dunce when she complained about the “KKK” sign in the outfield. Atlanta-native Sania Kay was at a Braves baseball game when she noticed the sign in the outfield and tweeted her distaste, writing “definitely NOT ok.”

Really disappointed with this sign at the new #BravesStadium Definitely NOT ok. @Braves pic.twitter.com/cfb0Zbbzwr — Sania Kay (@Sania90) July 5, 2017

Of course, the Braves’ stadium is not a home of proud white supremacists; instead, what Sania encountered was the “K-Corner.” Almost every stadium has one of them, the so-called “living scorecard” where fans in the outfield keep track of the home pitcher’s strikeouts. Of course, Sania quickly got ridiculed online for her cluelessness.





You do realize that is the recorded number of strikeouts by the Braves pitcher, right?! — Jeff Donahoo (@TheBravesJeff) July 5, 2017

But she wasn’t backing down.

They should figure out a different way to record it bc that's offensive. — Sania Kay (@Sania90) July 5, 2017

Watch enough baseball and you'll see it in literally every MLB ballpark… — Jonathan Howard (@jondhoward) July 5, 2017

RELATED: The New York Times is the latest major name to get duped by a fake Twitter account

Just because it happens everywhere doesn't make it right. — Sania Kay (@Sania90) July 5, 2017

You can say and feel how you want. But im entitled to my opinion too. And I don't want to look up and see that. Period. — Sania Kay (@Sania90) July 5, 2017

In fact, the tweet garnered over 1,400 comments. On Thursday, poor Sania still wasn’t backing off her tweet.

I never meant for my comments to offend anyone. I was bored and noticed something that I felt like should be changed to be more sensitive. — Sania Kay (@Sania90) July 6, 2017

If Sania is still upset, she can thank New York Mets fan Dennis Scalzitti who came up with the idea. According to the New York Daily News, Scalzitti came up with the idea while he was in the shower. It started as a way to celebrate rookie pitching sensation Dwight Gooden. The rest is history.

H/T – Deadspin