Girl takes to Twitter to criticize “KKK” sign at baseball game, but there’s one big problem with her outrage

A young lady at a baseball game became the time-honored dunce when she complained about the “KKK” sign in the outfield. Atlanta-native Sania Kay was at a Braves baseball game when she noticed the sign in the outfield and tweeted her distaste, writing “definitely NOT ok.”
Of course, the Braves’ stadium is not a home of proud white supremacists; instead, what Sania encountered was the “K-Corner.” Almost every stadium has one of them, the so-called “living scorecard” where fans in the outfield keep track of the home pitcher’s strikeouts. Of course, Sania quickly got ridiculed online for her cluelessness.
But she wasn’t backing down.
In fact, the tweet garnered over 1,400 comments. On Thursday, poor Sania still wasn’t backing off her tweet.
If Sania is still upset, she can thank New York Mets fan Dennis Scalzitti who came up with the idea. According to the New York Daily News, Scalzitti came up with the idea while he was in the shower. It started as a way to celebrate rookie pitching sensation Dwight Gooden. The rest is history.
H/T – Deadspin