It seemed like it was all fun and games, but what one boyfriend is calling a “joke” many others are calling a trap.


Blake Perry and Ashley Davison set the internet on fire with one tweet. Perry tweeted out a photo of his girlfriend holding the copy of Call of Duty: WWII she bought him for Christmas alongside a list of rules the couple is now saying are a complete joke.

“Little does she know these rules will be broken,” he said.

“Try me,” she replied.

The “rules” were these:

Twitter/@B_perry_9

In summary, the rules were pay attention to me, pay attention to me, pay attention to me, pay attention to me and pay attention to me.

Blake Perry sealed the deal with a signature.

Perry saw that the photo he tweeted out was blowing up, so he tried to clear it up once and for all.

“In case you couldn’t tell, this is obviously a joke,” he said.

Davison chimed in when one Twitter user said he’s seen this story before and that “she wants you to think it’s a joke but in reality if you don’t follow those rules she will go postal on you.”

“Don’t worry I’m not going to postal on him. It 100% was a joke! Thanks for looking out for him though!” she replied.

And that’s when the “that’s what she wants you to think” fun began.

And then Blake Parry appeared on the scene — please note the spelling difference between Perry and Parry  — and proclaimed that he would never sign such an agreement.

And that, my friends, is enough internet for today.

After the dust settled, Blake Perry’s tweet was liked more than 30,000 times.

