A 75-year-old vet has been acquitted after he was charged with publicly displaying American flags

On Memorial Day 2016, 75-year-old Robert Rosebrock was cited for hanging American flags outside of a Veterans’ Affairs office in Los Angeles without permission. The federal misdemeanor charge stemmed from a statute that prohibits the “posting of materials” outside of the VA. On Tuesday, the charges against Rosebrock were dropped.

RELATED: When protesters started burning American flags, a FedEx driver took matters into his own hands

According to NBC Los Angeles, Rosebrock and a number of other veterans have been gathering outside the VA for nine years to protest, “What they believe is the VA’s failure to make full use of the expansive property for the benefit and care of veterans, particularly homeless veterans.” The VA argues that the statute is necessary to protect the privacy of veterans under care in their facilities.





RELATED: House Republicans have introduced a bill to defund colleges that remove the American flag from campus

The courthouse was reportedly packed with veterans and activists and the room erupted in applause at Judge Steve King’s decision. Outside, Rosebrock stated, “I’m honored that the flag was exonerated–and for once the veterans got a victory.”