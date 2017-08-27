A reporter noticed an American flag in the hurricane debris and refused to leave it there

A Weather Channel reporter took time out of a live broadcast to rescue and fold an American flag tangled in Hurricane Harvey debris just behind him.

Meteorologist Paul Goodloe is on the ground in Texas to cover the impact of Hurricane Harvey on communities across the state, including Rockport and Corpus Christi. He’s posting the photos on Facebook.

RELATED: A veteran is claiming victory in a dispute over the American flag mailbox he was ordered to remove

But the photos aren’t getting as much attention as a small but meaningful action he took near a school in Rockport.





“I’m gonna have to pick that up,” he began. “I can’t let Old Glory just sit there like that. The school, yeah, it’s battered — so is the flag. We’ve got to fold this up, make sure it isn’t a casualty to Hurricane Harvey.”

Then, with the assistance of a team member, he folded the flag — the right way.