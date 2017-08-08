A veteran is claiming victory in a dispute over the American flag mailbox he was ordered to remove

A United States Navy veteran who was ordered by his homeowners’ association to remove his American flag mailbox wrap says the organization will allow him to keep his patriotic display.

Earlier this month, John Ackert received a letter instructing him to take down his American flag mailbox — which the Southwood Residential Community Association had deemed holiday decoration — because they don’t allow decorations to stay up for more than 15 days following the “holiday season.”

“As the holiday season comes to a close, please remove the American flag mailbox wrap. Decoration may be displayed 30 days prior and must be taken down 15 days after,” the letter read.





Ackert, however, argued that he had installed the mailbox four years ago when he first moved in and that he had never received any complaints about it until the letter came.

“I view this as a form of bullying to be honest,” he said after reading the letter. “And I think people should stand up to bullying of any form, and particularly this.”

Several of Ackert’s neighbors agreed, saying that a man who has fought for our country should be allowed to display his patriotism. The veteran quickly submitted an appeal to the order and says he was informed on Monday that the association had changed its rules to allow such mailbox wraps year-round.

