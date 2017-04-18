A wounded warrior had the ultimate finish at the Boston Marathon

It’s been four years since the Boston Marathon Bombing attempted to break the country’s foundation. On Monday, Americans came together to prove that they will not be shaken.

Veteran Earl Granville, who was seen carrying his partner over the finish line, was one such American.

Though Granville lost his left leg, he still carried a woman on his back while she carried an American flag.

It was later discovered that Granville lost part of his leg in 2008 after a roadside bomb went off in Afghanistan. He participated in various marathons before with the use of a hand-bike. Granville ditched the bike for his Monday run.

The pair shared an impassioned hug and a kiss after crossing the finish line.