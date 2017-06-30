Florida gun owners will soon be able to defend themselves much more easily in public thanks to this process change

In some great news for Florida gun owners, the state announced that it will be lowering the fee to apply or renew concealed weapons permits by five dollars.

Beginning on July 1, gun owners will only have to pay $55 for a permit or to renew their permit, rather than $60. Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam announced the news on Thursday, marking the third time he’s reduced the fees on such permits.

“I’m a proud supporter of the Second Amendment and am dedicated to making our concealed weapon license application and renewal process as convenient as possible,” Putnam said.





In the past year, the department received almost 450,000 applications for concealed weapons permits, which are typically valid for seven years. As of the end of May, 1.7 million concealed weapons permits existed in the state.

