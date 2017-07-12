George W. Bush surprised unsuspecting patrons by stopping by a local restaurant in Texas

George W. Bush seems to be enjoying his post-presidency life.

On Saturday, he and former First Lady Barbara Bush surprised patrons at The Coffee Shop Cafe in McGregor, Texas, when they popped in for a visit.

The family-style restaurant has pictures of the former president in the foyer. According to owner Donald Citrano, Bush joked that it was time for them to update their pictures before posing with them.

“Everybody here cheered and loved he was here,” Citrano later said in an interview.

The Coffee Shop Cafe shared other pictures from the visit on their Facebook page:

One very happy patron by the name of Debbie Hubbard shared a picture of the president meeting her son, Jarrett.

“This was our very first visit to the Cafe, but definitely not our last,” she told the restaurant.

Hubbard also shared some of her experience of the visit, saying it was like “everyone’s grandpa walked in.”

Bush recently celebrated his 71st birthday on July 6.