President Trump tweeted his and First Lady Melania Trump’s Christmas greeting early Christmas morning.

“My fellow Americans, Melania and I am delighted to wish America and the entire world a very Merry Christmas,” the president began.





The First Lady spoke of the spirit of Christmas and seeing “the best of America and the soul of the American people.”

Trump spoke of the miracle of Christmas and began to quote the Bible:

As the book of Isaiah tells us, ‘For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.’

Just ahead of the holiday, Trump spoke via teleconference to members of five units, all of whom are currently deployed overseas, to pass along a Christmas message.

“As we celebrate this most precious holiday, we’re grateful for each of you who spend this Christmas away from our families and defend all of our families, our freedom and our flag,” he told them.

A few days earlier, Vice President Mike Pence made a surprise visit to American troops stationed at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. There, he closed out with a message for the holidays: