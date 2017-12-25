Menu
sarah silverman patrtiotism is perverted Read this Next

Sarah Silverman, trying to understand the Trump era, says patriotism has been "perverted"
Advertisement

President Trump tweeted his and First Lady Melania Trump’s Christmas greeting early Christmas morning.

“My fellow Americans, Melania and I am delighted to wish America and the entire world a very Merry Christmas,” the president began.


The First Lady spoke of the spirit of Christmas and seeing “the best of America and the soul of the American people.”

Trump spoke of the miracle of Christmas and began to quote the Bible:

As the book of Isaiah tells us, ‘For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.’

RELATED: Secret Service responded to a Grinch’s suspicious package for Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

Just ahead of the holiday, Trump spoke via teleconference to members of five units, all of whom are currently deployed overseas, to pass along a Christmas message.

“As we celebrate this most precious holiday, we’re grateful for each of you who spend this Christmas away from our families and defend all of our families, our freedom and our flag,” he told them.

A few days earlier, Vice President Mike Pence made a surprise visit to American troops stationed at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. There, he closed out with a message for the holidays:

Now, I know there’s many faith traditions represented here. And no matter your background and belief, I hope you find renewal and renewed strength in this season. And for all of you who, like my family, in the coming days will look to a manger, and who will once again in your hearts claim the promise announced on a holy night — of peace on Earth and good will toward men — let me say, from the first family and my family, from families all across America: Merry Christmas.

President Trump and First Lady Melania give their first White House Christmas greeting Astrid Riecken/Getty Images
Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

Sarah Silverman, trying to understand the Trump era, says patriotism has been “perverted”
God Bless America

Sarah Silverman, trying to understand the Trump era, says patriotism has been “perverted”

,
Ben Carson brings prayer back to the White House as the GOP tax bill heads to the president’s desk
God Bless America

Ben Carson brings prayer back to the White House as the GOP tax bill heads to the president’s desk

,
A Marine kept his promise nearly 50 years after an important conversation in a bunker
God Bless America

A Marine kept his promise nearly 50 years after an important conversation in a bunker

,
Rewatch the emotional moment between a veteran and President Trump in Vietnam
God Bless America

Rewatch the emotional moment between a veteran and President Trump in Vietnam

,
A Marine’s camera full of war stories was lost for years, but that all changed in an instant
God Bless America

A Marine’s camera full of war stories was lost for years, but that all changed in an instant

,
Advertisement