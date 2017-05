(Dancing starts at 13:08)

The Second Lady of the United States can really bust a move!

Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, joined Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke at a Montana rally — the secretary’s home state.

Picking her up in this wild video, Zinke swung the Second Lady back and forth to the tune of “Only in America.”