The chivalrous soldier who gave his jacket to Sarah Huckabee Sanders is found

When Sarah Huckabee Sanders became cold during a visit to the Demilitarized Zone, which borders North and South Korea, an Army Ranger selflessly stepped in with his own jacket.

President Donald Trump attempted a surprise visit to the zone during his two-week foreign policy trip to Asia, but poor weather conditions foiled the plans. Sanders met with the traveling press pool to explain the schedule change. As she spoke, she said that she was “freezing” from the tarmac winds, which blew against the backdrop of 40-degree weather.

That’s when Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bobby Zizelman offered her the clothing from his own back.





“It belonged to one of the Army Rangers on the helicopter we were flying on,” the White House press secretary initially recalled in an email after photographs showed her sporting the jacket and a pearl necklace while conducting the important meeting. “It was really cold, and I didn’t have a jacket with me, so he loaned me his. He was incredibly nice to do it.”

According to the Daily Mail, which discovered the identity of the soldier Friday, Zizelman is a helicopter test pilot who is one month into his two-year deployment in Korea. Lt. Colonel Junel Jeffrey, spokesperson for the 2nd Infantry Division, reported that Zizelman conducts test missions for Chinook helicopters. Katelyn Radack, a public affairs officer with the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, said that Zizelman has been enlisted for 11 years.

His jacket can be seen on Sanders in various pictures.

Meet Bobby Zizelman, the Army helicopter maintenance test pilot who lent a freezing @presssec Sarah Sanders his flight jacket in Seoul. https://t.co/nRGsnu71Cq via @MailOnline — David Martosko (@dmartosko) November 10, 2017

Zizelman, who is originally from Roanoke, Virginia, has a wife and two daughters who are currently with him.

RELATED: Congressman who earned a Purple Heart shares the profound lessons his service taught him