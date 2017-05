Good news for The Rock fans!

According to a match-up from Public Policy Polls, Dwayne Johnson would have a very real chance of beating President Trump if the election were to be held today:

The Rock has a 36/13 favorability nationally, 50% no opinion. Leads Trump 42/37 head to head as hypothetical Dem: https://t.co/vo68ayJhpA — PublicPolicyPolling (@ppppolls) May 16, 2017

RELATED: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reveals he is actually considering a run for President someday

While Johnson did not endorse a presidential candidate in 2016, he did indicate his willingness to run for president in a recent interview.