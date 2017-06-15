Trump praises the heroic actions of Capitol Hill police officers and offers an update on Rep. Scalise

Wednesday’s shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in Alexandria, Va., prompted politicians from both sides of the aisle to come together to offer their prayers for the family of Scalise and the others, including two police officers and a staffer, who were shot. On Thursday, President Trump held a press conference at the White House to announce his executive order encouraging businesses and federal organizations to boost apprenticeship programs.

At the beginning of his remarks, before addressing the apprenticeship initiatives, President Trump offered an update on Scalise’s condition saying, “It’s been much more difficult than people even thought at the time. He’s in some trouble. He’s a great fighter, and he’s going to be okay — we hope.”





It's been "more difficult than people even thought…he’s a great fighter and he’s going to be OK, we hope,” Pres. Trump says on Rep. Scalise pic.twitter.com/ywFUeFkQAN — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 15, 2017

Trump stressed the unity of the country behind Scalise saying, “America […] sends its love and support to the Scalise family.” President Trump also praised the actions of the Capitol Hill police officers who brought down the shooter on Wednesday morning. The president mentioned that he visited Scalise in the hospital on Wednesday night, and while there he also took time to see one of the Capitol Police officers who “saved so many lives.” He noted, “They ran right into the fire. They ran right into those guns, bullets. They saved a lot of lives.”

Trump commends the injured US Capitol Police officers: "They ran right into the fire … they saved a lot of lives" https://t.co/TE09lGDSla — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 15, 2017

Scalise was shot while at a republican baseball practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game. The game, which was first played in 1909, raises money for charities around Washington and is scheduled to be played on Thursday night, despite the shooting.