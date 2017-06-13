Good luck sleeping after you’ve watched this snake slither out of an AC unit with a mouse in its mouth

A new video of a snake with a mouse in its mouth slithering in an air conditioner is making rounds on the internet and giving everybody goosebumps. It’s likely that even the young Robert Irwin would be unable to look at this clip with a straight face. We don’t know much about the video, but it seems to have been filmed somewhere in Asia.

When the clip starts, the snake already has the mouse in his mouth and is hanging from the air conditioner, so it’s unclear if he dropped down to snatch the rodent or if he fell out of the unit while slithering along. But either way, it’s going to be nearly impossible for these people to sleep knowing that there are not only mice roaming around in their home, but hungry reptiles as well.





