Grandfather of dead newborn thinks her father did “something to that baby”

Christopher McNabb has not been charged in connection with the death of his newborn daughter. But the baby’s grandfather feels certain that McNabb should be in jail.

“He done something to that baby,” Tim Bell, Caliyah McNabb’s grandfather, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Caliyah McNabb was reported missing from her room in the Eagle Mobile Home Park in Georgia late Saturday morning, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. She was found dead Sunday in woods behind the family’s home.

RELATED: Missing baby found dead in a duffel bag, and one family member is a person of interest





The baby’s father initially eluded investigators after his daughter was found. McNabb jumped out of a vehicle and ran Sunday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office, but was later located and taken into custody. A convenience store employee recognized McNabb and called police, WSB-TV reported. Witnesses at the store said that McNabb yelled that he “didn’t do it” before he was taken into custody.

Sunday evening, McNabb was arrested on an unrelated probation violation, Capt. Keith Crum said. Crum said Monday morning that investigators did not have probable cause to charge anyone in connection with the baby’s death.

“We’ve got a dead child, but we don’t know what caused the death,” Crum said.

An autopsy was conducted Monday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, but preliminary findings have not been released.