Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) went live on Facebook Sunday evening and announced that he was signing a bill to ban sanctuary cities in the state of Texas.

“I want to thank you all for joining me this evening as I sign a law that will ban sanctuary cities in Texas,” he said.

Tonight I signed the law that bans sanctuary cities in Texas. Stiff penalties for violators. #txlege #tcot pic.twitter.com/MeVSCpg2oR — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 8, 2017

Abbott later tweeted that violators of the law will face “stiff penalties.”