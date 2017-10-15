Gruesome murder of a young woman at a gym leads to arrest of man seen on chilling video

An Avon, Ind., man has been arrested in the early-morning murder of 23-year-old Carina Rodriguez in a gym at an Indianapolis apartment complex early on Friday, Oct. 13. It is the city’s third homicide of 2017, according to FOX59.

Her specific cause of death is still under investigation, but Indianapolis police say that “obvious signs of trauma” were evident on the body found on the second floor of the complex. They said she was not the victim of a shooting, though they did not elaborate on the weapon used against her, if any.





A roommate of one of the men who found the body says it was a gruesome scene — “a body in its own pool of blood,” according to Adam Lottes, who lives in the complex.

Cody Weir, 25, has been arrested in connection with the murder based on the extent of the trauma to Rodriguez’s body. He was caught on surveillance video recorded inside the facility around the time of her death. There is no known motive at this time.

Weir was arrested and charged with rape and criminal confinement with a weapon in 2013, but a jury acquitted him. A man interviewed by WTHR claims that Weir used to harass women on social media as well.

It’s not clear at this time what, if any, relationship the two had.