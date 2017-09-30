“Hamilton” star just damned President Trump to hell twice for his Puerto Rico hurricane response

Go to hell, go directly to hell, do not pass go, do not collect $200. That’s essentially what the creator and star of the Broadway play “Hamilton” tweeted early Saturday morning at President Donald Trump.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, clearly upset with Trump’s tweets criticizing San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz’s leadership on Saturday, said, “You’re going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump. No long lines for you. Someone will say, ‘Right this way, sir.’ They’ll clear a path.”

You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump.

No long lines for you.

Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."

They'll clear a path. https://t.co/xXfJH0KJmw — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

Miranda repeated that condemnation three minutes later.





She has been working 24/7.

You have been GOLFING.

You're going straight to hell.

Fastest golf cart you ever took. https://t.co/5hOY23MBvQ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

The president and the “Hamilton” cast have quite a history.

You may recall that Vice President Mike Pence made an appearance at a show not many days after the election, was booed by the crowd and then the “Hamilton” cast’s Brandon Dixon made a speech that sparked a Twitter war.

While some saw the speech as a lecture, others viewed it as an olive branch.

Trump defended his VP time and again on Twitter after the “Hamilton” incident.