“Hamilton” star just damned President Trump to hell twice for his Puerto Rico hurricane response

Go to hell, go directly to hell, do not pass go, do not collect $200. That’s essentially what the creator and star of the Broadway play “Hamilton” tweeted early Saturday morning at President Donald Trump.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, clearly upset with Trump’s tweets criticizing San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz’s leadership on Saturday, said, “You’re going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump. No long lines for you. Someone will say, ‘Right this way, sir.’ They’ll clear a path.”
Miranda repeated that condemnation three minutes later.
The president and the “Hamilton” cast have quite a history.
You may recall that Vice President Mike Pence made an appearance at a show not many days after the election, was booed by the crowd and then the “Hamilton” cast’s Brandon Dixon made a speech that sparked a Twitter war.
While some saw the speech as a lecture, others viewed it as an olive branch.
Trump defended his VP time and again on Twitter after the “Hamilton” incident.