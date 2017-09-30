“Hamilton” star just damned President Trump to hell twice for his Puerto Rico hurricane response
AP/Evan Vucci, Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Rare News

“Hamilton” star just damned President Trump to hell twice for his Puerto Rico hurricane response

Article will continue after advertisement

Go to hell, go directly to hell, do not pass go, do not collect $200. That’s essentially what the creator and star of the Broadway play “Hamilton” tweeted early Saturday morning at President Donald Trump.

RELATED: President Trump just attacked the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico

Lin-Manuel Miranda, clearly upset with Trump’s tweets criticizing San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz’s leadership on Saturday, said, “You’re going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump. No long lines for you. Someone will say, ‘Right this way, sir.’ They’ll clear a path.”

Miranda repeated that condemnation three minutes later.


The president and the “Hamilton” cast have quite a history.

You may recall that Vice President Mike Pence made an appearance at a show not many days after the election, was booed by the crowd and then the “Hamilton” cast’s Brandon Dixon made a speech that sparked a Twitter war.

While some saw the speech as a lecture, others viewed it as an olive branch.

RELATED: Trump criticizes “Hamilton” once more and this time he has some words for “SNL” too

Trump defended his VP time and again on Twitter after the “Hamilton” incident.

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement