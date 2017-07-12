He set himself on fire to create change

To bring awareness to issues that you deem important, sometimes you have to do drastic things.

Thich Quang Duc did just that.

Duc was a Buddhist monk from a small village in central Vietnam. At the age of seven, he left home to study Buddhism. When he turned 15, he took sacred vows; he was ordained at age 20. Duc was passionate about the Buddhist beliefs and wanted to use them to change the world.

On June 11, 1963, Duc asked his fellow monks to set him on fire while he sat at a busy Saigon intersection. He was protesting the persecution of Buddhists by the South Vietnamese government. The photos of his self-immolation caught the attention of the entire world.

It has been more than 40 years since this iconic demonstration, and the image is still powerful today.