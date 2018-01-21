It was embarrassing and shameful when she and her boss got caught in the act by a suspicious husband, but now, the dirty laundry is being aired in court as a maximum of 15 years behind bars for felony burglary remains a possibility.





The New Jersey florist who infamously used the “Find My iPhone” app to track his 38-year-old wife’s movements through her iPad, who discovered that the woman he loved was sleeping with her boss and who filmed the illicit romp still isn’t out of the woods yet.

Sean Donis, the story goes, tracked the iPad to a Rockland County, New York, home belonging to Albert Lopez, 58. He walked in an unlocked front door, went upstairs and recorded two short videos of his wife, Nancy, and her lover in bed, the New York Post reported.

Nancy had asked her husband to watch their son so she could get dinner with friends in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and, needless to say, Rockland County, New York, is not in New Jersey.

“All on video! All on video! […] I can’t believe you, Nancy. I can’t believe you,” Sean Donis yelled upon bursting into the bedroom.

“Both of you motherf***ers are fired tomorrow,” Donis yelled at one point. “Stop. Please, stop. Stop. OK, I get it. I get it. Stop,” Nancy replied to her husband’s surprise appearance. Prosecutors allege that Donis later sent the incriminating video of his wife to her relatives.

But wait, now even more details about what happened that evening and the immediate aftermath have come out in court.

Lopez said Friday in court that he “was in fear,” that he “kept telling [Donis] you need to get out of here,” and that when Donis wouldn’t leave he grabbed his shirt and led him out of the house. When Lopez asked Donis if he “want[ed] to die,” he got a response that sent a chill down his spine.

“Kill me. I don’t care,” Donis replied. Donis also said, “Bring it, bro,” in a Facebook message at 4:15 a.m. the next day, which had Lopez paranoid for days.

Sean Donis’ lawyer, who was actually called out by the judge in court for using the term “banging” too many times, argued that his client should have been given “a medal” because he never physically harmed Lopez.

“The defendant should be given a medal for the amount of restraint he showed when he entered that scene,” Howard Greenberg said before a jury, according to the New York Post.

Greenberg asked Lopez “But you banged her anyway?” after Lopez admitted that he had thought about how Donis’ kid would react to learning his mother had an affair.

Lopez would say that Nancy Donis told him she was married but separated.

After all of this, Sean Donis still faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, a possibility he previously described as “unjust” and like “being punished twice.”