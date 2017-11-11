He couldn’t handle getting thrown out of the strip club and pulled out a gun — here’s what we know

A North Carolina strip club customer who apparently couldn’t handle being thrown out of the joint in Fayetteville responded by pulling a gun early Saturday and firing away, killing one and wounding three more.

The shooting took place just before 2 a.m. on Saturday at a nightclub known as Diamondz Gentlemen’s Club. WTVD detailed on its TV broadcast about the incident that one person is confirmed dead and three others are wounded. One of those three is in critical condition.





The news channel added that early reports, although not confirmed, say that one of the victims was shot in the head. That person has been identified as the owner of the establishment.

Whether that person is the one who later died at the hospital or is in critical condition is not clear at this time.

Diamondz Gentlemen’s Club describes itself on its Facebook as “Fayetteville’s premier spot for adult entertainment” with “the best drink specials, exotic entertainment and celebrity appearances in [the area].”

The business changed its Facebook profile picture three days ago with text reading “You only leave ones.”