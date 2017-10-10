He “married” his stepdaughter when she was 11 — the abuse that followed is beyond belief

A 62-year-old Oklahoma man who “has deep ties to criminal organizations in Mexico” and reportedly “married” his stepdaughter when she was 11 years old, only to hold her captive for nearly two decades, has finally been brought to justice.

The appalling details of Henri Michele Piette’s physical and emotional abuse were documented by The Oklahoman.

According to the report, Piette’s abuse of Rosalynn Michelle McGinnis, now 33, began in 1997, when he “took” her from school. The girl’s mother left Piette because he was abusive.





McGinnis, who escaped Piette’s grasp last year in Mexico and reached safety at the U.S. Embassy, went public with the story, telling PEOPLE that she “want[ed] the world to know,” “want[ed] him to be stopped” and for justice to be served.

The woman said that Piette first raped her when she 11 or 12 in Wagoner, Okla., where Piette has been returned upon his arrest. She said that he “married” her in a van. One of Piette’s sons told federal authorities he officiated the wedding when was 15 years old.

Once “married,” McGinnis was held captive for the next 19 years, traveling all around the U.S. and eventually out of the country to Mexico. She said she was sexually assaulted “multiple times a day almost every day.”

Last year, McGinnis escaped with the youngest eight of nine her children, but eventually reunited with the ninth — a son who had previously run away.

Piette faces charges of first-degree rape and other unspecified offenses.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started for McGinnis to help pay “the cost of daily life, healthcare and the many needs of this large family […] more than any one person or family can handle.”